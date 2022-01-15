Rain Moves In and Wind Picks Up Later Today, Rain/Snow Mix Possible Sunday!

A good portion of your Saturday will be just mostly cloudy, but the rain moves in and the wind starts picks up around dinner time. A Wind Advisory is in effect for tonight through Noon Sunday for winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and possibly higher.

Sunday morning, we could see a rain/snow mix at times, and even could see a changeover to all snow, but due to the temperatures being above freezing, we don’t expect any travel issues locally. Highs Sunday will top out in the low to mid 40s. If you are traveling to north Georgia, from Atlanta northward, driving conditions might be difficult with some possible ice accumulations, and an inch or two of snow is expected. In northeast Georgia, driving could become impossible with 4-8 inches of snow possible along with two tenths of an inch of ice also expected. So, avoid driving to north Georgia on Sunday if you can! Something to always keep in mind, when it comes to Winter Storms in the South, there are always a few surprises. Some places could get more snow than expected, or places that are expecting some snow, may not get any. So stay tuned for any changes to the forecast.

The first half of the upcoming work week, looks pretty good, although a bit chilly. Highs will start out Monday in the low 50s, with mid 50s on Tuesday, then warming into the low 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Another front swings through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday and gives us a chance for some showers. That front moves through rather quickly, but the dry spell doesn’t last long as another system slides through late Saturday into early Sunday. That system could provide some folks in the southeast with another shot at some snow. However, we are 7 days away, so things will most likely change.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian