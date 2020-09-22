Rain slowly creeping back into the forecast, with a few storms

The forecast will remain overcast to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle or two, and warmer readings coming back into the forecast. The air mass becomes a bit unstable from the post remnants of Beta. A warm front will lift back into the region, with the potential for strong storms or your typical pop-up storms, Friday afternoon.

The warm front this weekend will eventually lift into the entire region from a front across Alabama and Mississippi. The region will all be under mostly cloudy skies, with a few breaks of sun and pop-up showers and storms. When the cool front intersects with the post remnants of Beta, it will add more humidity and energy to fuel storms along the front.

We need to be (Weather Aware) late Sunday-Monday, all subject to change for any elevated storms.