Rain slowly creeping back into the forecast, with a few storms

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast will remain overcast to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle or two, and warmer readings coming back into the forecast. The air mass becomes a bit unstable from the post remnants of Beta. A warm front will lift back into the region, with the potential for strong storms or your typical pop-up storms, Friday afternoon.

The warm front this weekend will eventually lift into the entire region from a front across Alabama and Mississippi.  The region will all be under mostly cloudy skies, with a few breaks of sun and pop-up showers and storms. When the cool front intersects with the post remnants of Beta, it will add more humidity and energy to fuel storms along the front.

We need to be (Weather Aware) late Sunday-Monday, all subject to change for any elevated storms.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Thursday

80° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 80% 80° 69°

Friday

84° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 67°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories