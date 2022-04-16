We’re starting out with rain and storms for your Saturday morning, but thankfully nothing is severe. Just some brief heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. Temperatures this morning are in the 60’s across the region.



As far as the severe risks from the Storm Prediction Center…For today, just a marginal risk with a higher slight risk well off to our west. For us though, just some thunderstorms, mainly early today. For tomorrow, we’ll be Weather Aware once again, but only for the afternoon as some of the storms could tap into the daytime heating and become quite strong to severe.

As we go through the rest of today, the rain should taper off, but be sure to keep the umbrellas close by as we’ll see some scattered showers this afternoon. For Easter morning, we’ve got dry conditions. There will be some clouds around, but don’t be surprised to see some sunshine tomorrow. However, as we go through the day the clouds will increase from the west, and by late afternoon, we’ll have some showers and storms coming through the area. And this why we will be weather aware for tomorrow afternoon. If this activity can tap into that daytime heating, these could be quite strong to severe. Then by 8pm, those showers and storms are off to our east and out of here. Overnight into Monday, we could see some showers swing through. For Monday, we’ll start out mostly cloudy with some showers around, but it really looks like the heavier activity is off to our north and moving away from us as we go through the morning into the early afternoon. Then, by the evening hours, most of the clouds are out of here.

For the next 7 days, mainly afternoon rain and storms for Easter, so any morning outdoor activities should be okay . Again we’ll be Weather Aware for some strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon. Monday, we’ll some scattered showers during the first part of the day, then the rest of the week looks pretty good. Seasonable temperatures until next Friday, and that’s when we’ll see our temps climb into the mid 80s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian