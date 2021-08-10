Randolph County School System to close until August 16 due to COVID-19

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Randolph County School System will be closed until next week following the diagnosis of several students with COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents from RCSS Superintendent Tangela Madge, the school system will be closed until Monday, August 16, 2021 after five students were confirmed to have the virus.

During the closure period, all building and buses in the school system will be disinfected.

School officials are urging everyone to follow CDC guidelines put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Additionally, officials are asking parents and guardians to keep children home from school if they are experiencing symptom of COVID-19.

The students who tested positive for the virus will not be allowed to return to the school for 10-14 days following the positive test.

The following letter was sent out to parents:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I have been informed that five students in the district have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Four are Randolph-Clay High School (RCHS) students, and one is a Randolph County Elementary School (RCES) student. The students who tested positive will not be able to return to school until after the contagious period passes (10-14 days after the start of symptoms or from the positive test date). After contact tracing, it appears that the students contracted the virus outside the school setting. Of the four RCHS positive students, only two were present in the building today and both were wearing masks. The RCES student has not been in the building since Friday, August 6th . Two of the five COVID-19 positive students are members of the same family. Currently, there are no faculty and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Nevertheless, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our students and staff, to close school until Monday, August 16, 2021. This will give the district an opportunity to disinfect all buildings and buses.

Parents, it is imperative that you assist us during this most difficult time. The district has put many protective measures in place and provided all staff and students with an abundance of personal protective equipment. However, no matter how much we ensure that our campuses are safe, what students do outside the school environment makes the most impact. How we control the spread INSIDE the district, depends on how well parents, students, and community members control the spread OUTSIDE the district. Again, we are asking that you assist us and ensure that your family is following CDC guidelines in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Also, to prevent this disease from spreading, please keep your child home if he/she is experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, headache, body aches, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. If you or your child develop symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider and request a COVID-19 test. Here is what each of us can do to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask inside and in close settings outside  Limit your interactions to a small circle of friends and family

Keep gatherings small, and outside if possible where fresh air circulates  Stay 6 feet apart from others when possible

Wash your hands, cover your cough, and keep up your best hygiene

Get tested for COVID-19 if you are experiencing symptoms

Our goal is for students to be back in school for in-person learning. Let’s do our part to make this happen for the students of Randolph County.

The Food and Nutrition Department will deliver meals on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. Please check the schools’ and district’s websites for the schedule.

Sincerely,

Tangela Madge, Ed.D. RCSS Superintendent