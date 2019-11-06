Record-breaking cocaine seizure at the Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WRBL)- More than 2,000 pounds of cocaine was seized at the Port of Savannah.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the bust last week.

The vessel from South America was docked in Savannah October 29th.

The customs officers spotted something odd with a container on board the vessel.

When officers opened it, they found 21-duffel bags containing more than 800 bricks of a white powdery substance.

It tested positive for cocaine.

The container was ultimately headed to Europe.

“I truly believe that we have disrupted these trans-national organizations. This is a significant blow to what they are trying to do,” said Chris Kennally, area port director of Savannah.

The cocaine has a street value of about $31 million.