Red Cross: Smoke alarm program reaches life-saving milestone

ROCK SPRING, Ga. (AP) – The American Red Cross of Georgia is celebrating the most lives saved in a single month from its ongoing effort to install free smoke alarms.

The agency plans a Thursday ceremony in Rock Spring, Georgia, to recognize families saved by the alarms and also Walker County Fire Rescue.

The Red Cross says that in two separate December blazes, free smoke alarms installed saved eight people in Walker County: a family of six on Dec. 11; and two more lives in late December.

In the past two years, Walker County Fire Rescue has installed about 1,000 free smoke alarms provided by the Red Cross and other groups.