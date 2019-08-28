Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself at school bus stop

Columbus police say a convicted sex offender was exposing himself to young girls at a south Columbus school bus stop earlier this month.

Javonta Oden, 29, was arrested Tuesday at his job after a witness identified him from a photo lineup. Oden is accused of exposing himself to two girls, ages 12 and 15 on Aug. 19 at a bus stop off Old Cusseta road, detective Thomas Shelton told the court.

He is charged with two counts of child molestation.

Judge Julius Hunter ordered Oden held without bond and bound the case to Superior Court. About five years ago, Oden was convicted of a similar crime in Muscogee County and sentenced to register as a sex offender.

Oden lived with his aunt in a shed behind her home. That residence was near where witnesses said they saw a man exposing himself to middle school and high school-aged girls. The area is along Illini Drive, Staunton Drive, Moline Avenue and Bedford Avenue, police say.