Remaining Stable but the Tropics Dampen Father’s Day Weekend

For Thursday, expect it to be a dry and sunny day throughout the viewing area. No chance of rain is expected for Thursday’s forecast, and we will see the temperatures in the low 90’s thanks to a front pushing into the area.



Friday’s forecast will continue to stay in the low 90’s, but we could see stray showers from outer cloud bands from the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.



Heading into the weekend, we are continuing to monitor the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance is projected to move Northeast and it’s forecasted to impact the area Saturday into Monday.



We could see the development of scattered showers/storms on Saturday and continuing from Sunday into Monday.



Regardless of development, we could see the local flash flooding in our North Central Alabama counties and heavy rainfall throughout our viewing area.