Remember the impact of booming fireworks on pets

Mobile, Ala (WKRG)- In considering your Fourth of July preparations, you need to remember your pets.

Animals have sensitive ears and the loud noise of fireworks can prove very stressful for them.

Some veterinarians say dogs often have the hardest time coping with fireworks noise.

That’s why the Fourth of July is typically a time when many dogs go missing. They simply runaway from the noise.

So it’s best to make sure your pet has on a collar and an I-D tags!

If you know your dog is scared of fireworks, bring your pup inside during the holiday to keep them from running away.

And if you do spot a runaway dog, keep it overnight, if you can. Then take it the next day to a vet clinic to see if the animal is microchipped and able to reveal the owner’s name and number.