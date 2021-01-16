 

Remembering Vickie Holmes, longtime WRBL employee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We at WRBL are remembering a longtime colleague and friend.

For more than 18 years, Victoria Holmes, Ms. Vickie to many of us, worked alongside us here in human resources. Last Tuesday, she passed away in Columbus from complications related to COVID-19. 

Here at News 3, we remember Vickie as more than a colleague. She was a dear friend.

Vickie was the sort of person who never met a stranger, the sort of person who made herself available to you no matter what you needed. Victoria Holmes was all heart.

To her family, our thoughts and prayers are with you always. Thank you for sharing her with us.

And to you, Vickie, you are missed.

Your absence here is felt everyday.

Rest on. 

