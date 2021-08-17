Remnants of Fred linger but the tropics steer clear for now

Fred continues lifting north and east across the mid-West and eventually fizzles out. We have lingering energy behind, with a trough of low pressure, which will bring isolated showers and storms each afternoon through Friday.

Henri is out in the Atlantic and Grace remains in the southern Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico. Grace will eventually strengthen from depression into a hurricane, making this the second hurricane of the 2021 tropical Atlantic season.

The weekend will heat up above average, heating up to the lower 90s and a few mid-90s in this forecast. Rain will be hit or miss this weekend as we roll out of The “Official” Dog Days of Summer.