Rep. April Weaver leaving Alabama House of Representatives to join Trump administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County woman who has been a member of the Alabama House of Representatives for nearly 10 years, will leave Alabama politics to join the Trump administration.

April Weaver, R-Brierfield, announced on her Facebook page Tuesday morning that she had visited with House Speaker Mac McCutcheon to give her resignation. Weaver has served in the House since 2010.

“Serving in the Alabama House of Representatives has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve for the past ten years,” Weaver wrote in her statement. “I will always be thankful to the people of House District 49 for allowing me to serve in this capacity and for the trust and confidence they have placed in me as their Representative.”

Weaver did not disclose which capacity she would serve the administration, adding that the White House would make an announcement on it soon. No details have been announced when a special election would take place to fill her position.