 

Rep. Mo Brooks speaks about the fallout around his speech at a rally prior to a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Congressman Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District, spoke with News 19 on the events that happened last week at the U.S Capitol.

Congressman Brooks’ name has been in a number of headlines recently, from challenging the election to, more recently, receiving criticism for his speech ahead of Wednesday’s siege at the capitol. During his remarks, Brooks remarked to the crowd, “today is the day Americans start taking down names and kicking a**.” During Monday’s interview on News 19, Brooks was asked if he regretted his comments.

“My job in a rally, and I don’t know if you’ve been to a political rally, one is to keep people interested, two is to build up morale,” said Brooks.

News 19 has received dozens of phone calls and social media comments raising concerns about Brooks’ words at President Trump’s rally Wednesday. Words calling for people at the rally to sacrifice, and asking, whether they had the nerve to lay down their lives like soldiers had during the American Revolutionary War.

Monday, we heard from Representative Brooks addressing his constituents’ concerns. He also addressed two House Democrats’ resolution to censure him for allegedly inciting last week’s capitol riots.

“I think some of these folks are giving me far too much credit in my persuasive ability,” said Brooks.

A full version of the interview is below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

44° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 44° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 50° 32°

Wednesday

54° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 54° 30°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 58° 41°

Friday

55° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 55° 32°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 29°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
41°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
41°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories