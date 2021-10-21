Repeat Columbus felon sentenced to statutory maximum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A convicted, Columbus felon pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

33-year-old Charleston Magee of Columbus and sentenced to ten years in federal prison and three years of supervised release Wednesday, Oct. 20 by U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary shared a for repeat offenders in a prepared statement.

“Repeat offenders who continually break the law will be held accountable for their crimes,” said Attorney Leary.

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt and Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon shares their outlook on the Columbus’ future.

“The citizens of Columbus are safer now that Mr. Magee will spend the next ten years of his life in federal prison,” said Schmidt.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this case and I am thankful for our partnership with the ATF. We will continue to work together to make gun cases on those who possess them illegally. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Columbus, Georgia,” said Chief Blackmon.

According to court documents. the Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) discussed in Aug. 2019 with an informant about Magee.

The confidential informant was distributing drugs to the community.

As part of the investigation, the informant bought drugs from Magee that same month through Sept. 2019 under official surveillance.

Sept. 16, 2019 a warrant was executed to search Magee’s residence. The following items were discovered;

methamphetamine

powder and crack cocaine in baggies

a Glock 19 handgun with a large-capacity extended magazine containing six rounds of live ammunition

a .22 rifle

a 12-gauge shotgun

an extended pistol magazine

$3,000 in cash

Prior to the seizure of these items, Magee was previously convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals prosecuted the case for the Government.