Residents at Columbus assisted living facility struggling with cellphone service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Residents at a local assisted living facility, Oaks at Grove Park, who have Verizon as their cell phone carrier have not been able to speak to their loved ones in approximately 3 weeks.

Jim Ellis, a Harris County resident, said he frequently calls his friend and resident, Jerry Norris, and grew concerned when he could not reach him for weeks at a time.

“I’ve been trying to reach a friend of mine for over 3 weeks now and I finally came yesterday to visit because I could not communicate with him. When I got here, I found that my phone does not have a cell signal either,” said Ellis.

Both Ellis and his friend have Verizon as their cell phone carrier and neither of them have any cell phone service when on the property. Ellis said he and Norris have older models of phones and believes that may be causing the problem. He also said this is the first time Norris has experience cellphone issues in the 2 years he has been living at Oaks at Grove Park.

“I think they’re trying to force everybody to buy the newer phones and a lot of these people are on fixed incomes so why should they have to go with the expense of buying a new phone?,” said Ellis.

News 3 reached to Verizon for comment regarding the cellphone tower behind the assisted living facility and they have reported they are looking into it.

“While we’re still investigating, at this point our systems are not reporting any widespread issues with any of our towers. Our teams will continue to look closely into it, along with the accounts of the two individuals whose information you kindly passed on. Customers with individual concerns are urged to contact Verizon customer service who will be happy to help them. The number to call is (800) 922-0204,” said Verizon Communication Department.