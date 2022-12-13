COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are facing another challenge. They have been told that they will not be individually billed for their water usage but instead, as a whole and the total price will be divided among all residents.

They have faced a series of issues in the past year including dirty water coming out of the faucets, unstable trees and rising rent.

Residents are now facing a monthly water fee of $77 on average and are not receiving statements that say how much water each unit used.

Laura Powlam is one of the residents that is facing the new fee and she said she was told that the water meters no longer work on the property. She said residents were notified about a month ago about the new fee.

“To turn around and jack up the water bill like this is unreal. We’re on social security, we’re disabled, we have medical problems,” said Powlam.

She said the park has had a change of ownership in the last two months. She said her and the other residents have not been told who the new owners are; however, the management group is Homes of America LLC.

Powlam said the rising costs make it difficult for residents to move because they cannot save and many are on fixed incomes.

“It feels like we’re being bullied because we’re old, disabled and on fixed incomes,” said Powlam.