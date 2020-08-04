Residents visit their homes for the first time after the Midtown Park apartment fire

Soiled photos, damaged furniture and sentimental items are just a few things that were destroyed in the Midtown Park apartment fire

“I was a lot more lucky then a lot of people here. I lived and I was able to get some stuff where there is some apartments that aren’t even here anymore,” Aly Kelly said.

Aly Kelly says everything can be replaced, but not her two dogs she lost that night. 

“I did lose my dogs and they stayed their overnight. They rested in the kitchen. Animal control did get them and luckily they were found together in the kitchen,” Kelly said.

To get back on her feet, Kelly has set up a Gofundme page. Kelly says management has not contacted her at all. She spoke to them briefly when she stopped by after the fire, but she has more questions like will she be able to get her money back for her pet deposits which were $375 each.

Other residents voiced the same concerns with management. Savannah Edwards lived in a unit with her husband.

“We just got married a month ago, so all of our wedding presents were luckily still in a box in a cabinet.”

Edwards wants to know will she receive a refund for this month’s rent.

“We had just paid our rent for August, so we’re hoping they’ll give us that back, but we haven’t heard from him, haven’t really even seen them for real,” Edwards said.

Fred Greene with Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate stopped by with an insurance company to assess the building. He says they’re in contact with their residents and are working on refunds.

“If they’ve prepaid rent for August obviously they’ll get a full refund. They’ll get their deposits back. I can’t speak for the pet fees at this point as far as I know there’s one resident that has two pets. That’s all I’ve been advised of at this point,” Greene said.

Greene says management is working with residents to meet their short term and long term needs. He also says if there is a unit at one of the other properties they manage they’ll work with the resident to see if they can be transferred.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the fire is still investigation.

