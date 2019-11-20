Retiring Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson honored in Washington by fellow state lawmakers

WASHINGTON- Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson’s political career spans decades. But the longtime face in Peach State politics plans to retire in the coming weeks.

Tuesday afternoon, Isakson was invited to the House chamber in Washington for a tribute from his Georgia colleagues.

One of those who offered kind words about him is Congressman Sanford Bishop.

“My friend Johnny Isakson has given so much to so many for so long. He has truly made a life,” reflected Bishop.

Earlier this year, Isakson announced he would retire in December due to health concerns.