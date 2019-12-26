Returning an unwanted holiday gift? Here’s some things you need to keep in mind!

Did Santa bring you what you wanted for Christmas?

Chances are there are some gifts you’d like to return or exchange.

They say it’s the thought that counts, but when it comes to holiday presents not every gift is a winner.

Every retail and online store has its own policy when it comes to returns and exchanges.

Experts say check the fine print before you head to the store.

“Sometimes during the holidays there’s actually not the same return policy year round. Is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?” asks out Kelsey Coleman of the Better Business Bureau.

Consumer Reports also recommends these three tips.