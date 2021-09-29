Roanoke man killed in 3 vehicle crash on U.S. 431 north in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Roanoke man is dead following a traffic crash on U.S. 431 north on Tuesday.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, Micah L. Farr, 27, died in a head-on collision in Chambers County on Sept. 29, 2021.

Officials say the three vehicle crash that claimed Farr’s life happened at 4:30 p.m., near mile marker 175.

According to officials, the Honda Accord Farr was driving crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tacoma being driven by Jason Banks, 49, of Auburn. Farr’s Accord then hit a second car, a Nissan Altima driven by Kim N. Buchanan, 45.

Farr was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The conditions of Banks and Buchanan are not available at this time. Officials say all three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.