ATLANTA (WRBL) — Hundreds of people filed into the Carter Center Monday night to pay respects to First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Mrs. Carter laying in repose at the Carter Center, former President Jimmy Carter’s presidential library and museum.

Mrs. Carter passed away on November 19 at her home in Plains. She was 96.

She will return by motorcade to Plains on Tuesday afternoon following a service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter is expected to be at the Atlanta service. He’s 99 years old and under Hospice care.

There will be a funeral service on Wednesday morning at Maranatha Baptist Church, the Carters’ home church in Plains. A private burial will follow on the Carter compound in Plains.

But before that will happen, Rosalynn Carter returned to Atlanta and the Carter Center one last time.

The motorcade carrying Mrs. Carter’s remains, arrived at the Carter Center shortly after three this afternoon.

The Carter Center is where Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter carried out much of their life’s work after leaving the White House in 1981. They worked on humanitarian causes across the globe and right here in Georgia.

And this farewell was special for those who worked alongside the Carters at the center.

“I hope that people will walk away knowing that Rosalynn Carter is amazing, a brilliant woman,” said Meredith Evans, director of the Carter Library and Museum. “She is not just his wife, but she is a force to be reckoned with herself. Not only does she fight for the removal of the stigma of mental health but she is always engaged in environmental issues. She is very caring and very thoughtful with refugees and people here in need. Her love for Atlanta and Georgia alone is very evident in her work.”

And when they were in Atlanta they stayed in a small apartment at the Carter Center and worked hard, said Paige Alexander, the Carter Center CEO.

“Well, this was truly her home away from home for one week, every month for 40 years, she and President Carter had an apartment here and would do a work week with us, pull down their Murphy bed, and just be a colleague and a presence,” Alexander said. “And her energy at the center was always felt. So it’s a perfect tribute and very meaningful to the staff both at the library and museum and especially at the Carter Center, who really considered her a close colleague.”

Alexander got to see the special relationship that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter shared for 77 years of marriage.

“What Mrs. Carter gave President Carter over the years is her incredible reporting skills and her assessment of world leaders,” Alexander said. “They were, as President Carter said, she was the best extension of him. And, so the fact that everything they did, they did together, and in such a collective way and being supportive of each other is indicative of a 77-year marriage.”

Tuesday’s 1 p.m. service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church will have the feel of a state funeral.

President Joe, Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden have announced they will attend. The Biden’s visited the Carters in Plains a couple of years ago.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will also be there. Three other former First Ladies — Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump –also plan to attend.

Before Mrs. Carter was First Lady of the United States, she was Georgia’s First Lady. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will be there as well.