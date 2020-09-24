Roy Moore files lawsuit against Gov. Ivey, state health officer over COVID-19 restrictions

by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Foundation for Moral Law and Roy Moore have filed a lawsuit against Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris over restrictions made in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release sent to CBS 42, Moore says Harris and Gov. Ivey have “exceeded their authority under both the Constitution of the United States and the Alabama Constitution of the last six months.”

“Our economy has been decimated, jobs lost, schools closed, church doors shut, and we
have been told we must stay home and wear masks in public places. People are tired of such
abuse!” Moore said in a statement.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the orders that require masks to be worn in public places and gatherings to be limited have infringed on rights guaranteed to all citizens. Two of the plaintiffs are pastors who say they have not been able to hold church services due to the ordinance.

Moore is widely known for his failed bid for Alabama’s US Senate seat in 2017 after former Sen. Jeff Sessions was appointed as President Trump’s Attorney General. Moore also attempted to receive the Republican nomination for the 2020 election as well but was unsuccessful.

