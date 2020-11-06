Russell Co. Coroner releases cause of death in mysterious murder investigation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for a man found dead in Hatchechubbee Creek.

Anthony Wilborn, of Phenix City, died from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Wilborn’s body was found in the creek October 30. Russell County authorities say a citizen called police after smelling a foul odor and discovering the body. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the body was in the water for an extended period of time.

Wilborn disappeared on Wednesday, October 21, from the Lonesome Pine area in Phenix City. A family member noticed his truck was left running with its hood opened, parked on the wrong side of the road. They called police about the discovery.

Sheriff Taylor said there appeared to have been a struggle at the scene where Wilborn’s truck was found.

Anyone with information about the murder and kidnapping of Anthony Wilborn should call Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 298-6535.

