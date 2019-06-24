Russell Co. Sheriff: Father critically wounds son in apparent self-defense shooting

RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic story out of East Alabama as Russell County investigators say a father shot his son, leaving him in critical condition, after a domestic dispute.

Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday around 5:00 PM along Padgetts Road in the Seal community.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 38-year-old Brandon Catrett is in critical condition after being shot by his dad in the upper torso.

Taylor says Catrett appeared to be under the influence of drugs when witnesses say he got into an argument with his family and threatened to kill them. Investigators believe when Catrett charged his father, James Catrett, shot his son in what appears to be an act of self-defense.

“It’s just a shame a father has to potentially shoot his own son to prevent him from attacking him and trying to kill him,” shared Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says James Catrett has not been arrested and the case will be presented to a grand jury.