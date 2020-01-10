Russell County officials say severe weather preparation should be a year-round priority

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- East Alabama is not taking any chances ahead of the storm system moving this way.

Emergency management officials are planning for worst case scenarios.

But they say being prepared is something that should be a year-round effort.

Russell County EMA Director Bob Franklin, along with other EMA directors in our region say they are keeping a close eye on the weather system as it possibly heads our way.

“We don’t want anyone to panic. If you start to panic, then you lose what you really need to do. We want you to be safe. We want you to be aware and we want you to plan ahead–what you’re going to do, where are you going to be, should we go under a watch or warning,” Franklin told News 3.

Officials encourage everyone to monitor local weather and take advisories seriously.