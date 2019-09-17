Russell County School District: No indication the threat is creditable

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL. (WRBL)–The Russell County School District says it is aware of a threat made against Russell County Middle school and does not believe there is an indication the threat is creditable.

The school district addressed the threat on its Facebook page just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to the post, the threat of a possible shooting at Russell County Middle School was made in a local neighborhood watch group.

The Facebook post goes on to say the district’s safety director and school resource officer have investigated the threat. Students associated with the threat have been identified.

Additionally the post says, “please be assured that student safety is top priority.”