PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City residents will soon have a new way to register to vote at the Voter Registration Block Party. The event will be hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta on Sep. 17.

Vickie Williams-Wiley, the President of the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, said the sorority aims to spread political awareness and social action. The event is meant to increase voter registration in the community and in turn, increase voting for the midterm elections in November.

“We were looking at an opportunity to collaborate with organizations in the Phenix City area to focus on individuals who do not get out to vote. We’re primarily focusing on providing education and mobilization,” said Williams-Wiley.

The sorority is collaborating with several other organizations for the event like Pitt’s Barbershop, and Phillips Christian Methodist Episcopal Temple.

Williams-Wiley said although the event will be an untraditional way to register to vote it will still uphold all the typical registration requirements.

The Russell County division of the Alabama Secretary of State will be in attendance to verify, certify and provide the correct identification for all attendees. They will also provide information on how attendees can obtain the correct identification to vote in the future.

There will be absentee ballots at the event available for those who do not wish to vote in person in November.

Williams-Wiley said she hopes the event empowers people to attend and ultimately vote in November so they see the importance of their voice.

The event is free and open to the public and no pre-registration is required.