Russell County Sheriff’s Office hosts tenth annual Practical Homicide Conference

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) Eighty law enforcement officials from the across the U.S. descended on the Valley Tuesday to learn from one of the country’s top homicide investigators.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor helps host the annual Practical Homicide Conference in Phenix City.

The conference provides a chance for investigators to learn from Lt. Commander Vernon Geberth, a former homicide detective with the N.Y.P.D.

The training focuses on forensics and how to properly handle crime scenes.

“We are talking protocol for the effective investigation death investigation and homicide very common in place in our society, staged crime scenes where people make it look like a suicide or an accident in reality it is a homicide,” said Vernon J. Gerbert, retired Lt. Commander NYPD.

“We’ve learned so much. How to determine certain things at crime scenes, [and] what to look for at crime scenes,” said Vicki Rains, Senior Investigator, Richland County, South Carolina.

This is the tenth year the Russell County Sheriff’s office has hosted the conference.