Russell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL–The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in find a missing man. Aldris Ramon Castillo, 55, was last seen on Friday, July 2, 2019 according to officials.

At the time, he was on Macon Road in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators say Castillo’s vehicle was later located in Seale, Alabama.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says Castillo is a Hispanic male who stands 5’8″ and weighs 188 pounds. Castillo’s eyes are brown and his hair is also brown. Investigators do not have a description of the clothing Castillo was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aldris Castillo is asked to contact Investigator Alfonso Smith at 334-664-9857.