Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football

by: NBC4 Staff

(WCMH) — More than 1,000 days after a spinal injury took him off the field, former Buckeyes and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his official retirement from football.

“Football gave me everything I could have ever wanted and more. It taught me about hard work, dedication and teamwork,” said Shazier. It took me to college and the NFL. It made me money and gave me a life that most people could only dream about. I’m here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football. how grateful I am for everything football gave me. And I’m here to let the world know that today, I am officially retiring from the game I love so much.”

Shazier suffered a spinal injury while making a tackle during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017.

“God put us all here for a purpose. For 20 years, he let me play football, and now it’s time for me to do what he wants me to do,” said Shazier. “When I got hurt, football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still inside.”

Shazier played for Ohio State from 2011-2013. He was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

