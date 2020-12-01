 

Saban & Bear: One-on-one with ‘Chasing the Bear’ author Lars Anderson

Top Stories

by: Drew Carter

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Lars Anderson is perhaps the person best-equipped to answer an impossible question for Alabama fans: who is the greatest football coach in school history?

Anderson, the former Sports Illustrated writer and author of “Chasing the Bear: How Bear Bryant and Nick Saban Made Alabama the Greatest College Football Program of All Time,” joined CBS 42’s Drew Carter to discuss the similarities and differences between the two iconic coaches.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 48° 26°

Wednesday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 58° 31°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 48°

Friday

62° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 62° 42°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

56° / 37°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 37°

Monday

55° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
10%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Don't Miss