Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, could potentially coach Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the team’s physician.
In a press release from the university, Saban continues to be asymptomatic and does not have a fever after initially testing positive back on Wednesday.
He was tested again Thursday by an SEC appointed lab and that test came back negative. UA says the initial positive tests came from an outside lab the school has used to “supplement the SEC mandated testing.”
According to the statement, if Saban receives three consecutive negative tests, all 24 hours apart, the initial positive test would be considered a false positive and he would be allowed to coach on the sideline for Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
Sources tell CBS 42 that Saban’s test on Friday was also negative.
The head coach tested positive twice on Wednesday and immediately went into self-isolation. Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive.
No. 2 Alabama takes on Georgia at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.
