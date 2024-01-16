COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With temperatures continuing to drop, local organizations across the Fountain City opened their doors to help those needing a warm place to sleep.

SafeHouse Ministries, located on Hamilton Road, is known as a safe haven for people struggling with homelessness, addiction and/or transitioning back into the community after being incarcerated.

Neil Richardson, the Executive Director of SafeHouse, says they offer the only free, state-licensed and nationally accredited substance abuse program in the southeastern United States.

In addition to that, they have operated as a warming station in the community for the past eight years, whenever the temperature gets below 28 degrees.

Richardson says they are accepting anyone in need – no one turned away, no questions asked.

Years ago, there was a guy named Paul Garner who died in Columbus, Georgia, on a freezing night, he couldn’t get into a shelter. He was inebriated. So he sat down to take a nap and never woke up. And so our goal is to make sure that nobody gets hurt in Columbus, Georgia, because the weather becomes dangerous. Neil Richardson, Executive Director of Safe House Ministries

SafeHouse patron, James Johnson, has been in Columbus since September 2023. Here’s his response when asked where he would be if not at SafeHouse.

I don’t know. I think I’d be out {in the street} here. James Johnson, SafeHouse Ministries Patron

Coming from Chicago, he’s grateful that a place like SafeHouse exists here in Georgia.

It’s truly a blessing. It’s cold out here. It’s almost like home… like Chicago. It’s cold out here. And a lot of people, they just can’t make it. It’s truly a blessing. James Johnson, SafeHouse Ministries Patron

SafeHouse is accepting donations of toilet paper, coffee, blankets and other essentials needed to brave the arctic blast.