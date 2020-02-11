SafeHouse Ministries: Week of Love in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- You don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to start spreading the love in Columbus! SafeHouse Ministries presents a “Week of Love,” running February 10-14– a time when you can eat and shop at some of your favorite spots and benefit those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Heather Franklin, of SafeHouse Ministries, says if you go and celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one(s) at a sponsor location, a percentage of your purchase supports efforts to help people who suffer from homelessness, battle addiction, and/or individuals transitioning back into the community after incarceration.

Participating locations include: Bare Roots Bibb Café & Catering, Midtown Coffee House, The Cannon Brew Pub, The Well CSG, Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse, and The Speakeasy.

Presenting Sponsors are Daniel Appliance and Bare Roots.

Corporate Sponsors are Center Pharmacy and Two Sisters Gallery.

