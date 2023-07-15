COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Productions in Georgia are not the only thing being affected by this strike – but also college students seeking internships through the Georgia Film Academy.

July 14 marks the first time since 1960 that both the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artist and the Writers Guild of America hit the picket lines together. The Associated Press reports that “actors formally joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and filming locations in an effort to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.”

The national strike hits close to home as local college students find themselves at a standstill when it comes to completing their degrees.

“I just was sitting there thinking, ‘well, when is my internship going to happen then?’ Because it’s the only thing keeping me from officially graduating,” said CSU student, Elizabeth Nesbitt.

With a halt on film and television production sets, internships are affected. CSU’s Communications Department is focused on supporting their students’ success despite the setback.

“Does it have an impact,” questions Dr. Danna Gibson, CSU’s communications department chair. “Yes. Are we panicking? No. We have total confidence and remain hopeful that things will be worked quickly. But as far as impact to students and our department. Georgia Film Academy offers other classes that are not impacted by this strike at this point.”

Nesbitt is in a unique position. She recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree, opening the door for potential job opportunities. However, until she completes her GFA certification, applying for a full-time position is on the back burner.

“I could go and get another job because I do have my B.A. in Communications,” said Nesbitt. “But once the strike is over and productions are back up, I still have 160 hours to complete. So it kind of just puts me at a standstill with like what my next move is.”

Dr. Gibson says the department is still working towards finding opportunities for the students on production sets not affected by the strike. The current actor and writer strike only affects union productions, not independent non-union projects.