Sally is out, the Gulf is active, and a taste of fall is in our forecast

Short term: The forecast will still have a tropical feel, until a cold front sweeps through Saturday and brings in a cooler forecast. Fall begins this coming Tuesday morning and it’ll sure feel like autumn.

Right now: The mid-West is experiencing some nice cool fall temperatures and we will soon get a taste of fall this Sunday morning when the cold front passes through. There will be more clouds than sunshine in this upcoming forecast, until early next week but that will not stop the cooler air working into the valley.

Tropics: Post Tropical-Sally: Overhead now but the next possible named storm is right around the corner and this would wrap-up our named storms and the Greek Alphabet will be next. First time we used the Greek names, since 2005.