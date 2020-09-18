Sally is out, the Gulf is active, and a taste of fall is in our forecast

Short term: The forecast will still have a tropical feel, until a cold front sweeps through Saturday and brings in a cooler forecast. Fall begins this coming Tuesday morning and it’ll sure feel like autumn.  

Right now: The mid-West is experiencing some nice cool fall temperatures and we will soon get a taste of fall this Sunday morning when the cold front passes through. There will be more clouds than sunshine in this upcoming forecast, until early next week but that will not stop the cooler air working into the valley.

Tropics: Post Tropical-Sally: Overhead now but the next possible named storm is right around the corner and this would wrap-up our named storms and the Greek Alphabet will be next. First time we used the Greek names, since 2005.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 69°

Friday

85° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 85° 69°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

73° / 53°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 73° 53°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 57°

Trending Stories