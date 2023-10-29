Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The same old story again today, but a little bit warmer this afternoon. Temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon and just a few passing clouds through the rest of our Sunday.

One more day of warm temperatures tomorrow then big changes are on the way right on time for Halloween! Tuesday a cool front will move through the southeast, bringing mostly cloudy conditions starting early Tuesday. There is slim possibility of a pop up shower as this front moves through in the afternoon. Evening highs Tuesday will only reach into the mid to upper 60s.

Following this front, morning lows will plummet into the mid 30s Wednesday morning. This will be the first freeze for many of us this season. Morning lows will hang around in the 30s through Friday morning.