Sam’s Club launches Heroes’ Hours for first responders and health care workers

Sam’s Club is designating Sunday mornings as Heroes’ Hours in the fight against the Coronavirus.

First responders and health care workers can shop without a membership from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. They’ll be given a mask when they come in. Since there is a limit on the number of people inside the store at one time, Sam’s Club asks that first responders and health care workers not bring their family or friends.

Another way the store is honoring these heroes is by giving them free pizza and drinks. Each Tuesday and Thursday, one group, department or shift will be chosen for the free meal. All first responders and health care workers have to do is call Sam’s Club, give their name, where they work, and the number of people in their group.

“Then they will be contacted if they’ve been selected in order to get that free lunch or dinner as a small token of just appreciation for what they’re doing and to make life a little easier when we can,” said Felicia Jackson, Manager, Sam’s Club Optical Center.

Sam’s is also making shopping easier for seniors and those in the high risk group for contracting COVID-19. They can pull up, hand a Sam’s Club worker their shopping list, and wait for their groceries in their car.

Scan and Go and ordering online are other COVID-19 measures added for convenience and safety.