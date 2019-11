COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Amy Bryan, of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, joins WRBL’s Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to talk about Scream on the Green 2019!

The event will be held tonight, Friday, November 1. It starts with a free concert by the Shelby Brothers at 6 pm ET. Then, the big screen will feature “Toy Story 4.”

It’s all happening at the CSU RiverPark Campus, Woodruff Park Lawn sponsored by the Chamber’s Young Professionals group.