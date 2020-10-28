LIVE NOW /
Scuffle highlights tensions between campaigns as Joe Biden stumps in small Georgia town

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WRBL) – There were laughs, cheers, and even a brief fight as tensions were high amid the campaign crowds, ahead of Former Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to Warm Springs.

The small town of Warm Springs, Georgia is home to a population of roughly 400 people.
There’s a few small businesses, a couple of places to eat and one red light that keeps the town in order. The small town had quite the change of scenery today as Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden made a campaign stop earlier today.

News 3 spoke with one local EMT who’s proud to support the Biden-Harris ticket because she’s a fan of everything their campaign stands for.

“Everything that they stand for. I’m a woman, my rights, the LGBTQ community, just their economic plan, their health care plan. I was on Obama care when I wasn’t making a ton of money. And it helped me a lot. I believe in the health care plan that they have, and environmentally speaking, they have an excellent environmental plan, too,” says Jaime Quincy.

News 3 also spoke to a local retiree who once interned for Biden many years ago, but today she’s thrilled to cast her vote for him.

“You know so he knows the political arena. It’s not like he’s new to this. And he’s a likeable person you don’t hear him bashing and calling names and making fun of people. So, those are the things that drew me,” says Connie Perry.

Only a few supporters were allowed in to hear from the Democratic Nominee and local media was not allowed in.

