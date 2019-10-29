Search continues for rapist, child molester accidentally released from Georgia prison

REIDSVILLE, Ga (WRBL)- A rapist and child molester is on the run, but not because he broke out of prison. Authorities at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville said they released him by mistake.

Officials at the Reidsville prison allowed Tony Munoz-Mendez to leave around 11:30 Friday morning. He has not been seen since.

Right now, authorities warn the public to be on the lookout and call 911 if they spot him. They add you should not approach Munoz-Mendez if you spot him– only call 911.

Munoz-Mendez began serving a life sentence in April 2015 for rape and aggravated child molestation.

He was convicted in a case out of Gwinnett County.