Search continues for missing plane in Etowah County

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday morning, crews continued the search for a plane that disappeared from radar over Etowah County the night before.

Helicopters searched the Aurora community Friday. This is the area in which the pilot’s phone pinged before the plane went off the radar.

At this point, it has been confirmed there was one man on the plane. According to law enforcement, the plane was flying back to Calhoun, Georgia when it disappeared from the radar.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the pilot, an unnamed man from Mississippi, was flying an experimental plane that he had built.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

