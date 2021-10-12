Search ends in Homewood after robbery suspect arrested

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A robbery suspect who fled authorities near Homewood has been captured.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect fled the scene and a “be on the lookout” bulletin with the vehicle description was sent to surrounding law enforcement.

Vestavia police located the suspected vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect refused to stop and abandoned the vehicle on I-65.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set a perimeter around the area before ultimately capturing the suspect around 6:30 a.m.

