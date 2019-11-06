Search intensifies for missing Georgia college student

ATLANTA- It’s been one week since loved ones heard from 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.

Now, authorities and family members are becoming more concerned than ever for the safety of the Atlanta Clark University college student.

Family members say Crawford has never gone a single day without contacting at least one of them by phone.

But that contact stopped on Wednesday, October 30, when she was last seen by her roommate.

Crawford hasn’t been to school or work since last week.

Her family and police want to keep news of her disappearance in the public eye so that hopefully someone will help them locate her.