Seasonable Sunday, Then Really Warm Week Ahead With Showers At Times!

We started out in the 30s across the region this morning, and it’s absolutely beautiful outside. We’ll see lots of sunshine, although some clouds will re-enter the picture, but not until late tonight.

For Monday, expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase. By Noon, we see some rain enter east central Alabama, and by time the kids let out tomorrow, it does look wet. So plan for some showers at pick up and that ride home from school. Around dinner time, we still see the showers rolling through the area, but they will taper off in the evening and eventually move out in the overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning actually looks pretty good with just some clouds around, but we should see a pretty good bit of sunshine. And it looks like the majority of the clouds and rain stay to our west throughout the day, so Tuesday looks dry at this point.

Also, Tuesday through Thursday, we will really warm up with highs up around 80 degrees! A front swings through on Friday to give us a shot at some more rain, and then we’ll cool off to more seasonable temperatures afterwards.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian