Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry today, however, there will be a few showers to our west. Temperatures will be seasonable today as highs reach into the mid-80s.

After a mild morning tomorrow with lows in the mid-60s, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s once again. Monday afternoon, a short wave will bring isolated showers from the northwest. These showers will break apart by midnight.

Conditions will continue to remain unsettled for the rest of the week and as we head into next weekend. Our best chance of measurable rainfall remains Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm, with readings skirting 90 on Wednesday and again next Saturday.