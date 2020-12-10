 

SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024

Top Stories

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After two and a half decades with CBS as its main television partner, the Southeastern Conference is moving on.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday the league has agreed to a 10-year contract with ESPN and ABC that grants them “exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC football and basketball events beginning in 2024-25 and continuing through 2033-34.”

Starting in 2024, the SEC “Game of the Week” may air on ABC, which Disney owns along with ESPN. The SEC will have exposure on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network and SEC Network+ under the new rights agreement, according to the SEC.

Neither the conference nor the networks have revealed specifics about on-air talent or corporate sponsors.

The SEC and CBS have been television partners since 1996. The longest-tenured SEC on CBS game broadcaster is Gary Danielson, who has been the network’s lead college football analyst since 2006–when he left ABC to join CBS.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

69° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 48°

Monday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Don't Miss