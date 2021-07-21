SEC Media Days 2021: Day 3 live blog

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday is Alabama’s day to take the stage at SEC Media Days.

Coach Nick Saban, Defensive Lineman Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III will all speak with the media Wednesday morning and CBS 42 will be bringing you the latest.

Also set to speak Wednesday are Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Many call it a RELOAD, but Nick Saban calls it a REBUILD- coach talks difficulties of having so many new faces in 2021 for @AlabamaFTBL #SECMediaDays #RollTide pic.twitter.com/VPxf3kvmt1 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 21, 2021

It’s SEC Media Day here in Hoover, AL – let’s just say @AlabamaFTBL fans are always camera ready here…@CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/EdpbqnzTEE — Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) July 21, 2021

9:30 a.m. | Saban’s full comments on Bryce Young’s NIL deals and how that can affect a team’s chemistry:

Here's the full comment from Nick Saban at @SEC Media Days when asked about @AlabamaFTBL QB Bryce Young's NIL deals and how that can affect a team's chemistry #SECMediaDays #SECMD21 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/iEBPNQwOvu — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 21, 2021

9:20 a.m. | Nick Saban, at his 19th Media Days, on the key to longevity in the SEC: “I think that’s simple — you gotta win.”

9:18 a.m. | Nick Saban on new Name-Image-Likeness laws: “I almost feel that anything I say will be wrong… Because there’s no precedent for the consequences this thing’s going to create, whether they’re good or bad.”

9:14 a.m. | Nick Saban at the podium Wednesday morning: “Vacation is over.”