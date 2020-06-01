Second Columbus councilor throws support behind Ossoff in Senate race against former Mayor Tomlinson

A second Columbus councilor has thrown her support behind Atlanta investigative journalist Jon Ossoff the Democratic U.S. Senate primary that includes former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Valerie A. Thompson announced her support for Ossoff in the June 9 election in a news release shared by the Ossoff campaign. Jerry “Pops” Barnes announced his support for Ossoff earlier this year.

“Beyond a doubt, Jon Ossoff is the most qualified person to run for U.S. Senate,” Thompson’s statement read. “Jon’s leadership abilities, his record fighting crime and corruption, and his compassion and enthusiasm for others make him the best candidate.”

Thompson joined Columbus council in 2019 when Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh retired. Turner Pugh has endorsed Tomlinson. Thompson is not seeking election to the post.

Thompson is the senior pastor at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.

“I’m grateful for Rev. Thompson’s endorsement and support,” Ossoff said. “Rev. Thompson grew up in Muscogee County and understands the issues of vital daily concern in the Chattahoochee River Valley, and I look forward to working with Rev. Thompson to deliver for the people of Columbus and the people of our state.”

Both candidates have been fighting to get endorsements, and each has high-powered ones on the state level. U.S. Rep. John Lewis has endorsed Ossoff, while former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador Andrew Young and baseball great Hank Aaron have supported Tomlinson.

Last week, Tomlinson announced the support of state Rep. Calvin Smyre, the longest-serving member in the Georgia General Assembly and a Columbus resident.

Tomlinson and Ossoff are locked in a seven-person primary to earn the opportunity to battle incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November.