Second gentleman Doug Emhoff traveling to Birmingham as part of COVID-19 vaccine push

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be traveling to Birmingham as part of the Biden Administration’s push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will arrive in the Magic City on Thursday after he visits Memphis, Tenn. the day before.

“These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” a press release from the White House read.

First lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner visited Birmingham back in April as well.

US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will join Emhoff during the visit in Birmingham.